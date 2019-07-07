Submit on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b; Payload: Meteor M2-2, 32 piggyback satellites; Date: 5 July 2019, 0541 UTC; Launch site: Vostochny, Russia. Within 4,5 hours after the launch the satellites were deployed into the planned operational orbits.

