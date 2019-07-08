Satellite News

Airbus to develop CO3D Earth observation programme for CNES

Monday, July 8th, 2019

The French Space Agency (CNES) has awarded the CO3D (Constellation Optique 3D) contract to Airbus. Under this agreement, Airbus will deliver a global high-resolution Digital Surface Model (DSM).

