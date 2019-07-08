Globalstar, Echo Ridge to co-operate on non-GPS satnav
Globalstar, Inc. and Echo Ridge, LLC have signed an agreement to collaborate, share data, and jointly pursue market opportunities for a new assured positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) technology that can backup and/or complement GPS when GPS is unavailable or unreliable.
