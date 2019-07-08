IXPE to launch on Falcon 9 in 2021
NASA has selected SpaceX to provide launch services for the agency’s Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission, which will allow astronomers to discover, for the first time, the hidden details of some of the most exotic astronomical objects in our universe.
