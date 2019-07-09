Ethiopian broadcasters to migrate to SES satellite
SES has signed two agreements with the Association of Ethiopian Broadcasters (AEB) and the Ethiopian Broadcasting Cooperation (EBC) that the company said will result in the creation of a dedicated Ethiopian TV environment.
