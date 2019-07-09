NovelSat awarded BIRD Foundation grant for cooperation with igolgi
Submit on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 22:57
NovelSat, a technology company that develops and manufactures satellite-based video and content transmission solutions, announced that it has received a grant from the BIRD Foundation for its co-operation with igolgi, which specialises in developing compression solutions for video delivery.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.