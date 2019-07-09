Satellite News

NovelSat awarded BIRD Foundation grant for cooperation with igolgi

NovelSat, a technology company that develops and manufactures satellite-based video and content transmission solutions, announced that it has received a grant from the BIRD Foundation for its co-operation with igolgi, which specialises in developing compression solutions for video delivery.

