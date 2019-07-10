Vega launch of FalconEye1 ends in failure
Submit on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 22:59
UPDATE: A “major anomaly” occurred during the mission that resulted in the loss of the payload. Earlier, Arianespace restarted launch operations for Flight VV15 as weather conditions were improving over the Spaceport in French Guiana.
