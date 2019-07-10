Submit on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 22:57

Virgin Orbit has released a rocket from the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner in mid-air in a key test of its high-altitude launch system for satellites, the company said.

Related Post:Intelsat and SpeedCast join forcesChina puts FY-3C into operationNASA Commercial Crew partner SpaceX achieves pad abort milestone approvalCOM DEV wins order for communications satellite equipmentLightsail completes first deployment testNorth Korean satellite in orbit – but does it work?China launches space junk monitoring centerSBIRS awards technical refresh modificationSovrn