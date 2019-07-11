Submit on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 22:59

Approximately two minutes after the Vega launcher’s lift-off from the Spaceport in French Guiana, a launcher anomaly occurred shortly after ignition of the Zefiro 23 second stage – leading to the premature end of the mission.

