Success of the 2nd touchdown of asteroid explorer Hayabusa2
Submit on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 22:56
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on 11 July (UTC) performed a series of operations for the second touchdown of Asteroid Explorer Hayabusa2 on the Ryugu asteroid and the collection of its soil samples.
Related Post:Dawn’s engines complete firing; science operations continueNew Dragon vessel launched to ISSLightSail 2 mission proceeds as plannedGlobal Technologies selects Eutelsat to support W. Africa Power PoolDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Zuma (again)U.S. Navy accepts MUOS-5CASIC plans space-based Internet with 80 satellitesNASA increases Harris SCNS contract ceiling by $384 millionSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.