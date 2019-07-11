Submit on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 22:56

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on 11 July (UTC) performed a series of operations for the second touchdown of Asteroid Explorer Hayabusa2 on the Ryugu asteroid and the collection of its soil samples.

