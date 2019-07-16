Submit on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 22:57

Made In Space (MIS) has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a subcontract to support NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) demonstration of the autonomous robotic manufacturing and assembly platform, Archinaut, on a flight mission.

Related Post:Arianespace to launch three satellites for IntelsatSea Launch, EchoStar reach preliminary agreement for launch servicesKratos SAT introduces satID version 3.0e2v wins EUR10m ESA space science contractCentral African ISP signs high capacity deal with O3b NetworksHughes demonstrates seamless SATCOM on military helicoptersAnik G1 arrives at BaikonurSBIRS GEO-2 ready for launchSovrn