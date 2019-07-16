Submit on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 22:55

OneWeb announced the successful test of its six satellites in Low Earth Orbit. All satellites delivered high-speed, low-latency services, with speed of more than 400 Mbps which enabled real-time video streaming in Full HD from space.

