Delay of the day: Delta IV/GPS III SV02
Submit on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 22:59
The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV rocket carrying the GPS III SV02 mission for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center is delayed, due to an anomaly during component testing at a supplier which has created a cross-over concern.
