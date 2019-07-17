IDS Africa signs contract for broadcast services on Amos-17
Spacecom, operator of the Amos satellite fleet, announced that Nigeria-based IDS Africa is the newest broadcaster to sign up for broadcast services on the Amos-17 satellite.
