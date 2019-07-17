Lacuna Space signs contract with NanoAvionics
Nanosatellite mission integrator NanoAvionics UK Ltd. and UK satellite communications provider Lacuna Space, both based at Harwell Campus Space Cluster, have signed a second contract to integrate the Lacuna Space LoRa-based Space Gateway into NanoAvionics’ M6P nanosatellite bus which will be launched in Q4 2019 via a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
