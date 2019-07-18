Chandrayaan2 launch rescheduled for 22 July
Submit on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 22:59
India’s Chandrayaan2 moon mission will now lift off at 0913 UTC on 22 July, space agency ISRO said, three days after the launch was aborted due to a technical snag in its GSLV-Mk-III rocket.
