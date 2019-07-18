Galileo back in service after almost week-long outage
Europe’s Galileo satellite navigation system is back in service after a six-day outage, its oversight agency said. “Galileo Initial Services have now been restored. Commercial users can already see signs of recovery of the Galileo navigation and timing services, although some fluctuations may be experienced until further notice,” the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GNSS) said.
