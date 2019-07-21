Latest Soyuz spaceship arrives at ISS after launch
Rocket: Soyuz-FG; Payload: Soyuz MS-13; Date: 20 July 2019, 1628 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. After lift-off, the crewed spaceship entered orbit in approximately nine minutes.
