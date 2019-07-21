Virgin Orbit in partnership with RAF for responsive launch campaign
Virgin Orbit has been selected by the U.K.’s Royal Air Force (RAF) to provide responsive launch capabilities for a small satellite constellation Operational Capability Demonstrator through a new RAF project named “ARTEMIS.”
