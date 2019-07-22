Submit on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 22:59

Rocket: GSLV MkIII-M1; Payload: Chandrayaan-2; Date: 22 July 2019, 0913 UTC; Launch site: Sriharikota, India. The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was placed into a 169.7 km x 45,475 km orbit. This was the first operational flight of the GSLV Mk III.

