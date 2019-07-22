Submit on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 22:57

Lockheed Martin has completed building the capsule for NASA’s Orion spacecraft. The crew module capsule for the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission to the Moon has been stacked on top of the Orion service module, which was also recently finished.

