Submit on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 22:55

The Lander Radioscience (LaRa) instrument for ESA’s ExoMars 2020 mission has passed its testing in conditions resembling those on the Red Planet. It will now be transported to Russia for its acceptance review, followed by integration onto the Kazachok Surface Platform, scheduled for launch this time next year.

Related Post:Satmex restructuring has started, Mexican government saysEutelsat confirms SatMex bidTAS to buy RUAG’s opto-electronics businessPlanet Labs buys Google’s satellite imaging businessEMS Technologies buys Sky ConnectSatmex stops sale, plans refinancing and new satelliteEchoStar to acquire SatmexNext attempt to sell Satmex?Sovrn