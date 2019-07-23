Submit on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 22:57

Maxar Technologies announced that it will integrate and fly NASA’s Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) instrument on a 1300-class satellite in geostationary (GEO) orbit.

