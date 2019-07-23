Submit on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 22:53

Viasat Inc. announced its Real-Time Earth (RTE) service achieved a major milestone by providing ground station service support to General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems’ (GA-EMS) Orbital Test Bed (OTB) satellite after its successful launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on 25 June 2019.

