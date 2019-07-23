Submit on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 22:54

SRI International, an independent research and technology centre, announced the launch of the Enhanced Tandem Beacon Experiment (E-TBEx) on 25 June 2019, as part of a mission supported by NASA to gather atmospheric data and study how space weather impacts communication and navigation systems.

Related Post:Satmex restructuring has started, Mexican government saysEutelsat confirms SatMex bidTAS to buy RUAG’s opto-electronics businessPlanet Labs buys Google’s satellite imaging businessEMS Technologies buys Sky ConnectSatmex stops sale, plans refinancing and new satelliteEchoStar to acquire SatmexNext attempt to sell Satmex?Sovrn