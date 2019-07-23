Submit on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 22:58

The Space Alliance between Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and Telespazio (Leonardo 67%, Thales 33%) announced that it has signed a contract with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) for the initial development of a satellite system dubbed Ital-GovSatCom. This contract paves the way for a dynamic programme within the scope of the Italian “Space Economy” initiative.

Related Post:Satmex restructuring has started, Mexican government saysEutelsat confirms SatMex bidTAS to buy RUAG’s opto-electronics businessPlanet Labs buys Google’s satellite imaging businessEMS Technologies buys Sky ConnectSatmex stops sale, plans refinancing and new satelliteEchoStar to acquire SatmexNext attempt to sell Satmex?Sovrn