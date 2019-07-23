TAS, Telespazio win contract from Italian Space Agency
Submit on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 22:58
The Space Alliance between Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and Telespazio (Leonardo 67%, Thales 33%) announced that it has signed a contract with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) for the initial development of a satellite system dubbed Ital-GovSatCom. This contract paves the way for a dynamic programme within the scope of the Italian “Space Economy” initiative.
Related Post:Satmex restructuring has started, Mexican government saysEutelsat confirms SatMex bidTAS to buy RUAG’s opto-electronics businessPlanet Labs buys Google’s satellite imaging businessEMS Technologies buys Sky ConnectSatmex stops sale, plans refinancing and new satelliteEchoStar to acquire SatmexNext attempt to sell Satmex?Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.