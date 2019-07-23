Yamal-601 control transferred to Gazprom Space Systems
Submit on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 22:56
On 19 July, Thales Alenia Space completely transferred control of the Yamal-601 satellite to the operational divisions of Gazprom Space Systems.
Related Post:Satmex restructuring has started, Mexican government saysEutelsat confirms SatMex bidTAS to buy RUAG’s opto-electronics businessPlanet Labs buys Google’s satellite imaging businessEMS Technologies buys Sky ConnectSatmex stops sale, plans refinancing and new satelliteEchoStar to acquire SatmexNext attempt to sell Satmex?Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.