Aeolus switches over to backup laser
Submit on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 22:57
ESA’s Aeolus satellite, which carries the world’s first space Doppler wind lidar, has been delivering global measurements of Earth’s wind since it was launched almost a year ago. However, part of the instrument, the laser transmitter, has been slowly losing energy. As a result, ESA decided to switch over to the instrument’s second laser.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.