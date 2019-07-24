Canada to participate in SMILE mission
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the University of Calgary, along with other partners, announced that they will develop Canada’s contribution to the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer (SMILE) mission.
