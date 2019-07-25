Submit on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 22:54

On 19 July 2019, mission operators sent a shutdown command to one of two Van Allen Probes spacecraft, known as spacecraft B, from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, or APL, in Laurel, Maryland.

Related Post:Algerian DTT to be distributed via Atlantic Bird 3French DTT channels come to Atlantic Bird 3Albania’s DigitAlb extends contract with EutelsatART stays on Hotbird 8Noorsat books three more Eutelsat transpondersEkspress AM22 capacity for TachyonFRANCE 24 takes Eutelsat capacityMBC Group picks Atlantic Bird 7 to support HDTV Roll-OutSovrn