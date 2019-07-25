Submit on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Hyperbola-1; Payload: CAS 7B, others ; Date: 25 July, 0500 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, China. It was the first successful orbital launch by a privately funded Chinese firm.

