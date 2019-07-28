Submit on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 22:58

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Dragon CRS-18; Date: 25 July 2019, 2201 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Dragon separated from Falcon 9’s second stage about nine minutes after lift-off and arrived at the ISS on 27 July.

