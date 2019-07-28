Dragon arrives at ISS after Falcon 9 launch
Submit on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 22:58
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Dragon CRS-18; Date: 25 July 2019, 2201 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Dragon separated from Falcon 9’s second stage about nine minutes after lift-off and arrived at the ISS on 27 July.
Related Post:Near-Infrared Camera integrated into JWSTSpace weather satellite ICON on course for summer 2017 launchGomX-3 completes technology demonstration missionLockheed Martin ships near infrared camera for JWSTDragon vessel launched, Falcon 9 first stage returnsYahsat and IEC Telecom Group enter MoULockheed Martin completes assembly of near-infrared camera for JWSTLISA Pathfinder handed over to ESASovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.