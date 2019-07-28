Submit on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 22:55

According to Euroconsult’s newly released research, Government Space Programs: Benchmarks, Profiles & Forecasts to 2028, global government space budgets are in the early stages of a ten year growth cycle with total world expenditures reaching US$70.9 billion in 2018, and forecasted to grow to US$84.6 billion by 2025.

Related Post:Near-Infrared Camera integrated into JWSTSpace weather satellite ICON on course for summer 2017 launchGomX-3 completes technology demonstration missionLockheed Martin ships near infrared camera for JWSTDragon vessel launched, Falcon 9 first stage returnsYahsat and IEC Telecom Group enter MoULockheed Martin completes assembly of near-infrared camera for JWSTLISA Pathfinder handed over to ESASovrn