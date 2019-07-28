Euroconsult government space programmes report
According to Euroconsult’s newly released research, Government Space Programs: Benchmarks, Profiles & Forecasts to 2028, global government space budgets are in the early stages of a ten year growth cycle with total world expenditures reaching US$70.9 billion in 2018, and forecasted to grow to US$84.6 billion by 2025.
