Submit on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 22:57

Russia may start using its RD-180 rocket engines, which it exports to the United States but does not currently use itself, in the first stages of Soyuz-2.1 carriers, Russian State Space Corporation Roskosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying.

