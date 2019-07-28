Russia may use RD-180 engines in Soyuz-2.1 rockets
Russia may start using its RD-180 rocket engines, which it exports to the United States but does not currently use itself, in the first stages of Soyuz-2.1 carriers, Russian State Space Corporation Roskosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying.
