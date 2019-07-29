Submit on Monday, July 29th, 2019 22:55

Aireon LLC announced that The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed a contract to implement Aireon’s space-based air traffic surveillance service in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata’s oceanic airspaces.

