Submit on Monday, July 29th, 2019 22:59

For its third flight with Ariane 5 this year, Arianespace will orbit two telecommunications satellites for long-term customers: Intelsat 39, for the operator Intelsat; and the EDRS-C satellite, based on a public-private partnership between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Airbus.

