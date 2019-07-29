Submit on Monday, July 29th, 2019 22:58

H-II Transfer Vehicle KOUNOTORI8, the Japanese cargo transporter to the International Space Station (ISS), will launch aboard the H-IIB Vehicle No. 8 on 10 September 2019 (UTC).

