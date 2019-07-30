Cheops passes final review before shipment to launch site
Submit on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 22:57
The Characterising Exoplanet Satellite, Cheops, has successfully passed the final analysis review for its launch on a Soyuz rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.