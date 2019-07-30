Hiber announces first 1U-sized attitude and orbit control system
Backed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Netherlands Space Office via the ARTES programme, HiberDrive is a new 1U-size Attitude and Orbit Control System (AOCS) for CubeSats.
