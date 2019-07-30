Progress MS-11 de-orbited
Submit on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 22:58
Russia’s cargo spacecraft Progress MS-11, which separated from the International Space Station earlier on Monday, has been dumped in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, the press-service of the Central Research Institute of Machine Building TsNIIMash said.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.