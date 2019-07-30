Russia launches military relay satellite
Rocket: Soyuz 2.1-a; Payload: Meridian 8 (Meridian No. 18L); Date: 30 July 2019, 0556 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The governmental spacecraft was accurately placed on the target orbit. This was the tenth Soyuz family mission in 2019.
