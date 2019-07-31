Intelsat 29e anomaly investigation has no clear result
A failure review board comprised of the satellite’s manufacturer, Boeing Satellite Systems, Inc., Intelsat and external independent experts has completed its analysis of the cause of the Intelsat 29e anomaly in April 2019 that resulted in a total loss of the satellite.
