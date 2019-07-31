Progress cargo vessel completes fast-track journey to ISS
Rocket: Soyuz 2.1-a; Payload: Progress MS-12 [Progress 73P]; Date: 31 July 2019, 1210 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft was accurately placed on the target orbit for the ISS resupplying mission. This was the eleventh Soyuz family mission in 2019.
