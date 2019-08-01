Intelsat 39/EDRS-C pre-launch details
Submit on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 22:58
The Ariane 5 for Arianespace’s upcoming mission from French Guiana is now fully-assembled following integration of its two satellite passengers: Intelsat 39 and EDRS-C – both of which will be delivered to geostationary transfer orbit on a flight scheduled for 6 August.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.