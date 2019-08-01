Proton rocket for Eutelsat launch arrives at Baikonur
The Proton-M rocket that will launch MEV-1 (Mission Extension Vehicle 1) and Eutelsat 5WB has been delivered to the Baikonur spaceport from the Khrunichev Space Center .
