Submit on Monday, August 5th, 2019 22:58

Arianespace introduced a service providing fast-track access to Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (also known as geostationary orbit, or GEO) for the new generation of small satellites, offering a first flight opportunity with more than 4,500 kg of such payloads on its “GO-1” mission in the first half of 2022.

