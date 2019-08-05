Roskosmos postpones launch of 2nd Arctic weather satellite
The launch of the second Russian satellite for weather forecasting and monitoring climate and environment in the Arctic region, Arktika-M, has been postponed to 2023 from 2021, according to documents of Russia space corporation Roskosmos published on the public procurement website.
