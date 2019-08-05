Submit on Monday, August 5th, 2019 22:57

The launch of the second Russian satellite for weather forecasting and monitoring climate and environment in the Arctic region, Arktika-M, has been postponed to 2023 from 2021, according to documents of Russia space corporation Roskosmos published on the public procurement website.

