Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: Intelsat 39, EDRS-C; Date: 6. August 2019, 1930 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The total performance required of the launcher was 10,661 kg, with the two satellites accounting for 9,786 kg. The payloads were injected into an optimised orbit inclined 4.5 degrees to the equator.

