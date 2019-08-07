Submit on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 22:56

Maxar Technologies announced that the high-power Intelsat 39 communications satellite, built for Intelsat, is performing according to plan. Contact was also established with EDRS-C, the second passenger on the most recent Ariane 5 launch.

