Fifth AEHF satellite put in orbit

Submit on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 22:59

Rocket: Atlas V 551; Payload: AEHF-5; Date: 8 August 2019, 1013 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. This marked the 80th successful launch of an Atlas V rocket, which has successfully launched and precisely delivered the entire AEHF constellation on orbit.

